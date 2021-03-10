COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Boston Restaurants Not Covered for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses, Judge Rules


March 10, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has dismissed a COVID-19 coverage action filed against Greater New York Mutual Insurance Co. by two Boston restaurants, finding they failed to allege “direct physical loss of or damage to property,” as required by the policies.

In a March 9 order, Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts agreed with a majority of court rulings that government COVID-19 orders limiting the restaurants’ operations to take-out or delivery only do not cause “direct physical loss” of property.

“The presence or threat of coronavirus does not constitute a …


Subscribe Now Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: 3M Combat Arms Earplugs - Litigating with the Government as a Witness

March 12, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Baby Food Litigation

April 08, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS