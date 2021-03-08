Judge Finds No Coverage for COVID-19 Losses Under Food Contamination Endorsement

NASHVILLE — A Tennessee federal judge has dismissed a Nashville nightclub owner’s COVID-19 insurance action, ruling that coverage is not available under the policy’s Food Contamination Endorsement because the complaint does not allege circumstances involving any suspicion of food contamination.

In a March 4 order, Judge Eli Richardson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee found the government closure orders giving rise to the plaintiff’s losses do not suggest that food had been contaminated with COVID-19 via employees, as required by the policy, issued by AMCO Insurance Co.

Nashville Underground LLC owns a seven-story restaurant, bar, …