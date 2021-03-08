Seattle-Area Cryotherapy Center Sues Evanston Insurance for COVID-19 Coverage

SEATTLE — A Washington cryotherapy center has sued Evanston Insurance Co. for coverage of COVID-19 business interruption losses, arguing that government closure orders issued in response to the pandemic caused it to sustain “direct physical loss of or physical damage to” covered property.

In a March 2 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, Glacial Cryotherapy LLC says it was unable to use its property for its intended purpose as a result of the government orders, resulting in “direct physical loss” as covered by the policy.

“Plaintiff’s property and covered movable business …