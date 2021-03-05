Trial Date Set in Couple’s Carnival Cruise COVID-19 Lawsuit
March 5, 2021
SEATTLE — A Washington federal judge has set a trial date in a lawsuit filed by a Nashville couple who accuse Carnival Corp. of negligently allowing its cruise vessel to sail during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing them to contract the virus while onboard.
In a March 4 scheduling order, Judge Thomas Zilly of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington ordered that opening arguments should take place on March 7, 2021.
Leonard Lindsay and Carl Zehner filed the action against Carnival Corp., Carnival PLC, Holland America Line Inc., and Holland America Line - …
