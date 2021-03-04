Great Wolf Lodge Waterpark Resorts Sue Zurich American for COVID-19 Coverage

CHICAGO — The owners of the Great Wolf Lodge water park resorts have sued Zurich American Insurance Co., demanding coverage for losses they sustained when they were forced to cease and/or limit, operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related government closure orders.

In a Feb. 26 complaint filed in the Cook County, Ill., Circuit Court, Wild Holdings LP and Great Wolf Resort Holdings Inc. contend they sustained “direct physical loss of or damage,” triggering coverage under their EDGE Global Policy.

Plaintiffs own and/or operate indoor water park resorts across North America, with 17 Great Wolf Lodge locations in the …