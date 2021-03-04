Detroit Casino/Resort Owner Sues for COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage

DETROIT — A Detroit casino owner has sued American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co. for coverage of business interruption losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and related government closure orders, arguing that it sustained insured “physical loss of or damage” to property.

In a Feb. 25 complaint filed in the Wayne County, Mich., Circuit Court, Detroit Entertainment LLC, which owns the MotorCity Casino Hotel in downtown Detroit, contends that the presence of COVID-19 in its facilities, such as its fine dining restaurant, casinos and theatre, made them “uninhabitable, unsafe, and unfit for their normal and intended uses,” triggering coverage.

MotorCity …