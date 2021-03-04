COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Lloyd’s Hit with $6.6 Million Action Demanding Coverage for “The Chicks” Tour Cancellation


March 4, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Complaint


LOS ANGELES — A concert promoter has sued Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London for $6.6 million in coverage for losses arising from the cancellation of “The Chicks” (formerly “Dixie Chicks”) 2020 North American tour, accusing the insurer of engaging in “stall tactics” in an effort to avoid paying the claim.

In a March 3 complaint filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Tunashoe Tours Inc. contends Underwriters are liable under a series of Contingency Non-Appearance and Cancellation Policies, which insured the country/rock band’s Gaslighter tour that was set to take place between June and September 2020.

Among the policy’s …


Subscribe Now Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Natural Disaster Litigation - Insurance and Beyond - Winter Storm Uri and Hurricane Sally

March 09, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Baby Food Litigation

April 08, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS