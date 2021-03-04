UPS Air Accused of Failing to Protect Louisville Employees from COVID-19
March 4, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — United Parcel Service Co. (Air) has been accused of failing to protect its employees against the COVID-19 virus by refusing to address “serious, chronic sanitary concerns” at its Louisville, Ky., facility.
In a proposed class action complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, a representative of the Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local 2727, says that “despite proactive suggestions by the Union,” UPS has failed to address the unsanitary conditions at its Louisville Gateway facility.
“The Company is failing to maintain the cleanliness of the restrooms and facilities; restrooms are not being provided …
FIRM NAMES
- Branstetter Stranch & Jennings PLLC
