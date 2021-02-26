Walmart Accused of Refusing to Pay Workers for Mandatory COVID-19 Screenings
February 26, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two Walmart employees have filed a proposed class action accusing the retail giant of refusing to pay store and fulfillment center employees for mandatory COVID-screenings, despite requiring that they arrive at least 30 minutes early for their shifts.
In a Feb. 23 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, Amado Haro and Rochelle Ortega say Walmart “implemented an illegal policy requiring its non-exempt workers to undergo a COVID-19 screening each shift without pay” in violation of state and federal law.
“Walmart’s conduct violates the state laws of California because Walmart …
FIRM NAMES
- Hodges & Foty LLP
- Parmet PC
