DSW Shoe Warehouse Sues Zurich American for $50 Million in Coverage for COVID-19 Losses

CHICAGO — The owner of Designer Shoe Warehouse has sued Zurich American Insurance Co. for $50 million in coverage for business interruption losses it suffered when it was forced to temporarily close its 500 stores in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Feb. 22 complaint filed in the Cook County, Ill., Circuit Court, Designer Brands Inc. maintains that the COVID-19 pandemic and government closure orders issued in response to the public health crisis caused “direct physical loss of or damage” to its insured property, triggering coverage under the policy’s multiple provisions.

DBI, on March 17, 2020, temporarily …