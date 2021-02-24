Trade Show Company Demands $1 Million in COVID-19 Coverage from Lloyd’s Syndicates

LOS ANGELES — Trade show giant Emerald Holding Inc. has sued its insurers in California federal court, demanding coverage for more than $100 million in coverage for business interruption losses caused by pandemic-caused event cancellations.

In a Feb. 22 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Emerald alleges Lloyd’s of London Syndicates W. R. Berkley Syndicate Ltd. and Great Lakes Insurance SE promptly adjusted and paid its claims at first but have since “shifted tactics and have been going to great lengths to slow down payments.”

For instance, the insurers have pretended they have …