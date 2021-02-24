COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

MDL Judge Allows COVID-19 Business Interruption Claims to Proceed Against Society Insurance


February 24, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


CHICAGO — The judge overseeing the Society Insurance Co. COVID-19 MDL docket has refused to dismiss claims for business interruption coverage filed by several restaurants, bars and theatres, ruling that the phrase “direct physical loss of or damage to” insured property does not require “a tangible change to the physical characteristics of property.”

In a Feb. 22 order, Judge Edmond E. Chang of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois further held that the plaintiffs could have sustained a “loss” of their properties as required by the policies because they were not able to use them as …


Subscribe Now Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Natural Disaster Litigation - Insurance and Beyond - Winter Storm Uri and Hurricane Sally

March 09, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: The Elmiron MDL - Hear from the Leadership Counsel

March 05, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS