MDL Judge Allows COVID-19 Business Interruption Claims to Proceed Against Society Insurance
February 24, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
CHICAGO — The judge overseeing the Society Insurance Co. COVID-19 MDL docket has refused to dismiss claims for business interruption coverage filed by several restaurants, bars and theatres, ruling that the phrase “direct physical loss of or damage to” insured property does not require “a tangible change to the physical characteristics of property.”
In a Feb. 22 order, Judge Edmond E. Chang of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois further held that the plaintiffs could have sustained a “loss” of their properties as required by the policies because they were not able to use them as …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Natural Disaster Litigation - Insurance and Beyond - Winter Storm Uri and Hurricane Sally
March 09, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: The Elmiron MDL - Hear from the Leadership Counsel
March 05, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series