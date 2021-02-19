Calif. Federal Judge Considers Viability of COVID-19 ‘Take Home Exposure’ Case
February 19, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
- Motion to Dismiss
SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge is reviewing a case in which a woman accuses her husband’s employer of failing to protect its workers from COVID-19 and refusing to follow safety protocols, thereby causing her to become infected with the virus.
A Zoom hearing on defendant Victory Woodworks Inc.’s motion to dismiss took place before Judge Maxine M. Chesney of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Feb. 12.
In a complaint originally filed on Oct. 23 in the San Francisco County Superior Court, Corby and Robert Kuciemba allege Victory failed to follow local health …
