N.Y. Sues Amazon, Alleging COVID-19 Safety Violations, Wrongful Terminations

NEW YORK — The State of New York has hit Amazon with a lawsuit accusing it of wrongfully terminating workers after they complained of COVID-19 safety lapses in two of its distribution centers, accusing it of “valuing profit over people.”

The complaint was filed in the New York County Supreme Court by New York Attorney General Letitia James just days after Amazon filed its own lawsuit accusing the attorney general of attempting to impose “inconsistent and unfair” COVID-19 safety standards.

James says the e-commerce giant has repeatedly and persistently failed to comply with its obligation to institute reasonable and adequate …