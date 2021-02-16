Amazon Sues N.Y. Attorney General Over COVID-19 Safety Demands

NEW YORK — Amazon has sued New York Attorney General Letitia James over attempts to subject it to state oversight of COVID-19 safety protocols, alleging that her “exorbitant demands” are based upon an “inconsistent and incorrect” workplace safety standard.

In a Feb. 12 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, the e-commerce giant further contends that the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) “lacks the legal authority it purports to wield against Amazon.”

“Amazon cannot accept the OAG’s attempt to subject Amazon to an inconsistent and unfair standard for workplace safety that is …