Mich. Salon’s COVID-19 Losses Excluded from Coverage, Federal Judge Rules
February 15, 2021
DETROIT, Mich. — A Michigan salon cannot recoup COVID-19 business interruption losses from its insurer because they are encompassed by the policy’s virus exclusion, a federal judge has ruled.
In a Feb. 10 order, Judge Matthew F. Leitman of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan found the salon’s losses were caused by the COVID-19 virus, which prompted state officials to close all non-essential businesses, including the salon.
Dye Salon LLC was forced to close in compliance with shutdown orders issued by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the salon …
