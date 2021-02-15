Emotional Distress Claims Trimmed from COVID-19 Cruise Lawsuit

SEATTLE — A Washington federal judge has dismissed claims for intentional infliction of emotional distress asserted by a Nashville couple who accuse a cruise line of allowing its vessel to sail during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, finding the plaintiffs failed to allege “extreme and outrageous conduct.”

However, in the Feb. 10 order, Judge Thomas Zilly of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington allowed the plaintiffs’ claims for injunctive relief to proceed against Carnival Corp., Carnival PLC, Holland America Line Inc., and Holland America Line - U.S.A. Inc.

Leonard Lindsay and Carl Zehner filed …