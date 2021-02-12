Zurich Seeks Judgment in In-N-Out Burger Chain’s COVID-19 Coverage Action
February 12, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
LOS ANGELES — Zurich American Insurance Co. has moved for judgment on the pleadings in a COVID-19 business interruption coverage action filed by the In-N-Out burger chain, arguing that the presence of the virus in the community does not constitute “direct physical loss or damage.”
In a Feb. 8 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the insurer further contends that government “stay at home” orders do not cause “direct physical loss of or damage” to property, as required by the policy.
In-N-Out contends it was forced to close dining rooms in its …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: The Elmiron MDL - Hear from the Leadership Counsel
March 05, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: 3M Combat Arms Earplugs - Litigating with the Government as a Witness
March 12, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series