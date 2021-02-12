N.Y. Judge Tosses Theatre’s COVID-19 Coverage Action for Lack of ‘Direct Physical Loss of or Damage’
February 12, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
MINEOLA, N.Y. — A New York federal judge has ruled in favor of an insurer and two brokers in a cinema’s COVID-19 business interruption coverage case, ruling that there was no “direct physical loss of or damage” to property, as required by the policy.
In a Feb. 10 order, Judge Timothy S. Driscoll of the Nassau County Supreme Court agreed with Great American Insurance Co. that under New York law, “economic loss unrelated to any demonstrable physical alteration to the property” is not covered.
Soundview Cinemas Inc. operates a movie theater in Port Washington, N.Y. In early March 2020, it …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: The Elmiron MDL - Hear from the Leadership Counsel
March 05, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: 3M Combat Arms Earplugs - Litigating with the Government as a Witness
March 12, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series