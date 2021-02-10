COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Minor League Baseball Teams Ask 9th Cir. to Reinstate COVID-19 Coverage Action


February 10, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Brief


PHOENIX — Several minor league baseball teams have asked the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to reinstate their COVID-19 business interruption coverage action, arguing there is a question of fact as to whether their losses are encompassed by the policies’ virus exclusion.

In a Feb. 8 brief, the teams say they have alleged various causes of their losses, several of which would not implicate the virus exclusion, and all of which must be accepted as true at the pleading stage.

The teams further argue that the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona erred in dismissing the …


Subscribe Now Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation

February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: The Elmiron MDL - Hear from the Leadership Counsel

March 05, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS