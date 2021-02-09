Celebrity Cruises Seeks Dismissal of COVID-19 Action for Lack of Causation, Standing

MIAMI — Celebrity Cruises Inc. is urging a Florida federal judge to dismiss a putative class action filed by a couple who claim they contracted COVID-19 while aboard one of its cruise ships, arguing that the plaintiffs have failed to adequately allege causation.

In a Feb. 8 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Celebrity says the plaintiffs have not provided a factual basis for their claims that they caught the virus while onboard ship, rather than when traveling to meet the ship or after disembarking the vessel.

In addition, the named plaintiffs lack …