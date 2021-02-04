California Café Loses Bid for COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage
February 4, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
SAN DIEGO — A California federal judge has ruled in favor of The Hanover American Insurance Co. in a café’s COVID-19 business interruption coverage action, finding there was no “direct physical loss of or damage to” property, as required by the policy.
In a Feb. 3 order, Judge Anthony J. Battaglia of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California agreed with the insurer that direct physical loss requires a tangible, physical alteration of the property.
Wellness Eatery operates three “Parakeet Café” locations in California, all of which were forced to significantly reduce operations when city and …
