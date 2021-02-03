Tyson Foods Accused of Misleading Investors Regarding COVID-19 Protocols
February 3, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
NEW YORK — A new putative class action accuses Tyson Foods Inc. and its officers of misleading investors regarding actions it took to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among its workforce, which led to production slowdowns and financial losses.
In the Feb. 2 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Mingxue Guo says Tyson violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that it did not implement the safety protocols and as a result, the virus spread throughout its facilities, requiring complete shutdowns.
Also named as defendants are former Tyson chief executive officer …
FIRM NAMES
- The Rosen Law Firm
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Benzene Litigation - Using Genomics in the Courtroom
February 18, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation
February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series