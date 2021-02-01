Pa. Federal Judge Remands COVID-19 Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Meatpacking Co.
February 1, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania federal judge has remanded a lawsuit filed against a meat processing company by the son of a slaughterhouse worker who died after contracting COVID-19, ruling that the plaintiff failed to prove that the action does not necessarily raise a federal issue.
In a Jan. 29 order, Judge John R. Padova of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania further ruled that the sole non-diverse defendant was not fraudulently joined because it is unclear whether that defendant employed the decedent.
The May 7 complaint, originally filed in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas, …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation
February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Benzene Litigation - Using Genomics in the Courtroom
February 18, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series