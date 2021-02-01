COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Fla. Steakhouse Not Covered for COVID-19 Business Losses, Federal Judge Rules


February 1, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


TAMPA, Fla. — A St. Petersburg, Fla., steakhouse is not entitled to coverage for COVID-19 business interruption losses because it failed to allege “direct physical loss of or damage” to insured property, as required by its policy, a federal judge has ruled.

In granting Aspen Specialty Insurance Co.’s motion to dismiss the action, Judge Virginia Covington of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida explained in the Jan. 27 order that Rococo Steak LLC did not sustain “actual, concrete damage” to its property.

“The 11th Circuit has unambiguously held that ‘an item or structure that merely needs …


Subscribe Now Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation

February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Benzene Litigation - Using Genomics in the Courtroom

February 18, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS