Minn. Healthcare System Sues ACE American for Coverage of COVID-19 Business Losses

MINNEAPOLIS — A non-profit healthcare system has sued ACE American Insurance Co. for more than $59 million in business interruption losses it sustained when it was forced to temporarily suspend some of its operations in compliance with government COVID-19 closure orders.

In a Jan. 28 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, Essentia Health further asserts that many of its facilities were contaminated with the COVID-19 virus, triggering coverage under its policy.

According to the pleading, Essentia operates 14 hospitals, 70 clinics, six long-term care facilities, three assisted-living facilities, three independent living facilities, five ambulance …