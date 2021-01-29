Calif. Federal Judge Refuses to Issue Temporary Restraining Order in ‘Hero Pay’ Dispute
January 29, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has denied California Grocers Association’s request for a temporary restraining order barring the City of Long Beach, Calif. from enforcing a recently passed ordinance requiring payment of an additional $4 an hour to supermarket workers who face a greater risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
In a Jan. 22 order Judge Dolly M. Gee of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California said the association “failed to establish how it will be irreparably prejudiced or harmed if the underlying request for injunctive relief is heard according to noticed motion …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Benzene Litigation - Using Genomics in the Courtroom
February 18, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation
February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series