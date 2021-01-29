Calif. Federal Judge Refuses to Issue Temporary Restraining Order in ‘Hero Pay’ Dispute

LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has denied California Grocers Association’s request for a temporary restraining order barring the City of Long Beach, Calif. from enforcing a recently passed ordinance requiring payment of an additional $4 an hour to supermarket workers who face a greater risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

In a Jan. 22 order Judge Dolly M. Gee of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California said the association “failed to establish how it will be irreparably prejudiced or harmed if the underlying request for injunctive relief is heard according to noticed motion …