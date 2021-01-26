‘No Direct Physical Loss’ Thwarts Ill. Restaurant Owner’s Bid for COVID-19 Coverage
January 26, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Illinois federal judge has dismissed a COVID-19 coverage action filed by the owner of two food and beverage establishments, ruling that coverage is not available because there was no “direct physical loss” to property, as required by the policy.
In a Jan. 25 order, Judge David W. Dugan of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois agreed with The Cincinnati Insurance Company Inc. that the policy issued to TJBC Inc. clearly requires some form of actual “tangible, material loss” or a demonstrable, physical alteration to a property’s structure.
“In sum, because COVID-19 does …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Benzene Litigation - Using Genomics in the Courtroom
February 18, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation
February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series