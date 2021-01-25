Minor League Baseball Team Owners Strike Out in N.J. Federal COVID-19 Coverage Action

NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has dismissed a COVID-19 coverage action filed by the owners of minor league baseball teams in North Carolina and Washington, ruling that their losses are not insured because they do not arise from a “covered peril.”

In a Jan. 19 order, Judge Susan D. Wigenton of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey agreed with Arch Insurance Co. that 7th Inning Stretch LLC d/b/a Everett Aquasox and DeWine Seeds Silver Dollars Baseball LLC have not sustained “physical loss of or damage” to their properties.

In early 2020, governors across …