Zurich Must Pay for Restaurants’ COVID-19 Losses, Ohio Federal Judge Rules
January 21, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
CLEVELAND — An Ohio federal judge has ordered Zurich American Insurance Co. to pay for COVID-19 business interruption losses incurred by a group of restaurants, finding they experienced a loss of their real property by being forced to suspend dine-in operations.
In a Jan. 19 order, Judge Dan Aaron Polster of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio explained that the insured properties “were used almost exclusively for in-person dining,” and that the Zurich policy did not require a permanent “loss of” property.
“Zurich’s Policy did not require a permanent ‘loss of’ property and permanency is not …
FIRM NAMES
- Sonkin & Koberna LLC
- Tucker Ellis LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation
February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Benzene Litigation - Using Genomics in the Courtroom
February 18, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series