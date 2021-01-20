Calif. Salon Challenges Governor’s Closure Orders, Seeks Compensation

SAN DIEGO — A La Jolla, Calif., salon has filed a putative class action against Governor Gavin Newsom, challenging COVID-19 emergency orders that have required them to close indefinitely, while allowing other non-essential businesses, including dog groomers and strip clubs, to remain open.

In a Jan. 19 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, Tatoma, Inc., d/b/a Atelier Aucoin Salon says the governor unfairly singled out barbering and cosmetology professionals by closing their businesses while permitting other establishments to operate at full or limited capacity.

“Services and industries which are clearly not essential to …