Pa. Judge Dismisses Taco Restaurant’s COVID-19 Coverage Action
January 20, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania federal judge has dismissed a taco restaurant’s COVID-19 business interruption action against Twin City Fire Insurance Co., ruling that the eatery did not sustain “direct physical loss of or physical damage,” as required by its policy.
In a Jan. 14 order, Judge Chad F. Kenney of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania ruled that TAQ Willow Grove LLC has not alleged a “distinct, demonstrable, and physical alteration” of a structure, as required by commonwealth law.
TAQ operates Sweet Taco, a full-service restaurant in Willow Grove, Pa. Beginning in early March, Pennsylvania Governor …
