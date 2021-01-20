Pa. Judge Dismisses Taco Restaurant’s COVID-19 Coverage Action

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania federal judge has dismissed a taco restaurant’s COVID-19 business interruption action against Twin City Fire Insurance Co., ruling that the eatery did not sustain “direct physical loss of or physical damage,” as required by its policy.

In a Jan. 14 order, Judge Chad F. Kenney of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania ruled that TAQ Willow Grove LLC has not alleged a “distinct, demonstrable, and physical alteration” of a structure, as required by commonwealth law.

TAQ operates Sweet Taco, a full-service restaurant in Willow Grove, Pa. Beginning in early March, Pennsylvania Governor …