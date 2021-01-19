Zurich Asks Mo. Federal Judge to Toss College’s COVID-19 Coverage Action

ST. LOUIS — Zurich American Insurance Co. is urging a federal judge to dismiss a Missouri college’s lawsuit demanding coverage for losses it incurred when the COVID-19 pandemic and related government orders forced it to close dorms and cancel in-person activities and sporting events for the spring and 2020 semester.

In a Jan. 14 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, the insurer says Lindenwood Female College d/b/a Lindenwood University failed to allege physical loss of or damage to property, as required by its policy.

“Seven of the eight coverage provisions Lindenwood invokes require …