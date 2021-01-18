Ohio Federal Judge Consolidates 4 COVID-19 Coverage Actions Against Cincinnati Insurance

CINCINNATI — An Ohio federal judge has consolidated four COVID-19 business interruption coverage actions filed against Cincinnati Insurance Co., ruling that combining the cases “will ease the burden on the parties during the motions phase and discovery through the pooling of resources.”

On Jan. 15, Judge Matthew W. McFarland of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio also appointed attorneys from four law firms as interim co-lead class counsel.

The four actions pending against Cincinnati are Troy Stacy Enterprises Inc., No. 20-312; Swearingen Smiles LLC, et al., No. 20-517; Reeds Jewelers of Niagara Falls Inc., No. 20-649; …