Manufacturer Says Contract’s ‘Force Majeure’ Provision Does Not Apply to Pandemics
January 15, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
LOS ANGELES — A Houston metal manufacturer has sued a “green technology” firm in California federal court, asserting that the firm cannot rely upon a “force majeure” provision to avoid paying more than $4 million in sums owed under a manufacturing contract.
In a Jan. 12 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, G&H Diversified Manufacturing LP says the manufacturing contract’s “force majeure” clause does not address epidemics or pandemics, only “acts of God, acts of war, riot, fire, explosion, flood or sabotage.”
Regreen’s main product is a “total waste system” that turns …
FIRM NAMES
- Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation
February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series