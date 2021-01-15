Pa. Ford Dealership Sues Erie Insurance Exchange for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

PITTSBURGH — A Chicago Ford dealership has sued Erie Insurance Exchange in Pennsylvania federal court, demanding coverage for business interruption losses it sustained when it was forced to limit operations in compliance with government orders issued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Jan. 13 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Highland Park Ford Lincoln Inc. says its dealership suffered “direct physical loss or damage” due to the government orders and the virus itself.

Pursuant to an executive order issued by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Highland was forced to cease normal sales …