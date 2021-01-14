Calif. Restaurant Accuses Government of Unlawfully Imposing Licensing Fees During Pandemic

LOS ANGELES — A Southern California eatery has accused local officials of continuing to unlawfully charge restaurants business permit and licensing fees during the time they were required to close or limit operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a class action complaint filed in the Orange County Superior Court, Pizzeria Ortica LLC further accuses county and state entities of refusing to refund fees, taxes and/or charges to the restaurants, despite the fact that they were prevented from operating their businesses.

Orange County restaurants must pay the county and the State of California a fee to operate their businesses or risk …