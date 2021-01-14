Miami Health Food Restaurant Loses Bid for COVID-19 Coverage

MIAMI — A Florida federal judge has dismissed a Miami health food restaurant chain’s COVID-19 coverage action against Aspen Specialty Insurance Co., ruling that the eatery did not sustain “direct physical loss of or damage” to insured property as required by the policy.

In a Jan. 12 order, Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida ruled that Carrot Love LLC d/b/a Carrot Express failed to “provide the court with adequate reason to depart from the nearly unanimous view that COVID-19 does not cause direct physical loss or damage to a property …