Miami Health Food Restaurant Loses Bid for COVID-19 Coverage
January 14, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
MIAMI — A Florida federal judge has dismissed a Miami health food restaurant chain’s COVID-19 coverage action against Aspen Specialty Insurance Co., ruling that the eatery did not sustain “direct physical loss of or damage” to insured property as required by the policy.
In a Jan. 12 order, Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida ruled that Carrot Love LLC d/b/a Carrot Express failed to “provide the court with adequate reason to depart from the nearly unanimous view that COVID-19 does not cause direct physical loss or damage to a property …
FIRM NAMES
- Cernitz Shanbron LLC
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation
February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation
January 14, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series