Cannabis Farm Workers Say They Were Fired after Asserting COVID-19 Complaints

SAN FRANCISCO — Three former employees of a Salinas, Calif., cannabis farm have filed a lawsuit claiming they were fired after complaining that they were not being paid for time they spent waiting in line for pre-shift COVID-19 checks and that the farm ignored social distancing practices.

In a Jan. 11 complaint filed against Valley Harvest LLC and Nug Farms, sisters Rachel, Alejandra and Andrea Montelongo further contend that their firing was based upon their advocacy of fellow female workers who were not provided notice of required overtime work.

According to the complaint, plaintiffs began working at the farm …