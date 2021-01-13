Texas Judge Dismisses Dentist’s COVID-19 Coverage Action with Leave to Replead
January 13, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
DALLAS — A Texas federal judge has dismissed with leave to amend a Minneapolis dental practice’s COVID-19 business interruption coverage action, ruling that the complaint, as pled, does not adequately allege “direct physical damage or loss” to property.
In a Jan. 21 order, Senior Judge Sidney A. Fitzwater of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois granted Dr. Christie Jo Berkseth-Rojas to file a second amended complaint against Aspen American Insurance Co. to plausibly allege that COVID-19 was present in her building or that it damaged or altered any property.
On March 19, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, …
