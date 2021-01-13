Miami Caterer Not Entitled to Coverage for COVID-19 Losses, Fla. Federal Judge Rules

MIAMI — A Florida federal judge has dismissed a Miami caterer’s COVID-19 insurance action, ruling that while there may have been food spoilage, which is covered under the policy at issue, the loss was not caused by “breakdowns or contaminations related to temperature or humidity changes or power outages.”

In a Jan. 8 order, Judge Beth Bloom of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida further ruled that even if there was “food spoilage” as defined by the Scottsdale Insurance Co. policy, a Virus Exclusion applies to bar any coverage for losses at the premises.

“Mena …