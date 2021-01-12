Pa. Federal Judge Declines to Hear Bowling Alley’s COVID-19 Coverage Action

PHILADELPHIA — A federal judge says he lacks jurisdiction over a bowling alley’s COVID-19 business interruption action, explaining that the Pennsylvania state courts “have not yet developed a body of case law applicable to the state law issues presented in this case.”

In a Jan. 8 order, Senior Judge Jan DuBois of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania granted Everest National Insurance Co.’s motion to dismiss, ruling that “the public interest is not better served by a federal court,” adding that the declaratory judgment action is “restricted to issues of state law.”

V&S Elmwood Lanes Inc. …