MDL Docket Sought for Alleged ERISA Embezzlement Scheme Uncovered as Result of COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs alleging that a scheme in which New York nursing homes and healthcare facilities misused money earmarked for Employment Retirement Income Security Act benefits was exposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have asked for the creation of a multidistrict litigation docket, according to a recent petition.

The petition for the creation of a multidistrict litigation docket was filed Jan. 7 with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.

The underlying litigation consists of three class actions that involve common questions of law and fact relating to Employment Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) benefits, the …