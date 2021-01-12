Ill. Dental Office Loses Bid for COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge has refused to reconsider his dismissal of a dental practice’s COVID-19 business interruption coverage action against The Cincinnati Insurance Co., ruling that the practice cannot show it sustained direct physical loss to insured property.

In a Jan. 10 order, Judge Robert W. Gettleman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois reiterated that the policy’s phrase “direct physical loss” requires some form of actual, physical damage to the insured premises to trigger coverage.

Sandy Point Dental Inc. alleged in its April 4 complaint that it was forced to cease most of …