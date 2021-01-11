Agricultural Employers Say OSHA's COVID-19 Regulations Will Disrupt Food Supply Chain
January 11, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
LOS ANGELES — A group of agricultural employers has sued the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board, challenging recently-approved COVID-19 related emergency temporary standards (ETS) that, according to plaintiffs, will disrupt food supply operations and inflict financial damage on businesses that are already struggling to recover from the pandemic.
In a Dec. 30 complaint filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, plaintiffs contend that the “emergency” regulations “exceed the authority of the Board and undermine existing laws, regulations, and enforceable guidance intended to prevent or slow the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.”
The complaint was filed …
FIRM NAMES
- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation
February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation
January 14, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series