Lawsuit Demanding Refunds in Wake of Marathon COVID-19 Cancellations Dismissed


January 11, 2021


TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing marathon organizers of wrongly refusing to refund fees for races canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, ruling that the participant contracts’ “no refund” provision is clear and unambiguous.

On Jan. 7, Judge Tom Barber of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida concluded that the defendant companies’ failure to provide refunds due to the pandemic does not constitute breach of contract.

World Triathlon Corp., Competitor Group Holdings Inc., and Competitor Group Inc. host various running events across the country and abroad. Plaintiffs Mikaela Ellenwood and Jorge …

