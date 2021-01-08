Enterprise Holdings Cannot Shake Terminated Employees’ COVID-19 WARN Act Claims

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Florida federal judge has refused to dismiss claims that Enterprise Holdings Inc. (EHI) violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act by providing its employees with little or no notice of a mass layoff effected in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Jan. 4 order, Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida concluded that the plaintiffs have adequately alleged that EHI employed plaintiffs and participated in the decision to lay off workers with insufficient notice.

Plaintiffs Elva Benson and Patrina Moore had been employed by Enterprise …