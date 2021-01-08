COVID-19 Refund Action Proceeds Against Brigham Young University in Federal Court
January 8, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah federal judge has refused to dismiss an action accusing Brigham Young University (BYU) of improperly refusing to refund a portion of tuition and fees after it transitioned to remote classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Jan. 7 order, Judge Ted Stewart of the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah said it is unclear at this stage whether there is an enforceable contract between the parties. The judge added that the plaintiff has sufficiently alleged facts supporting his unjust enrichment claim.
Plaintiff Chase Hiatt says he and other BYU students “did not …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation
January 14, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation
February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series