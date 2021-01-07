Philadelphia Union Soccer Club Sues Chubb Insurer for COVID-19 Losses

PHILADELPHIA — A Chubb Group insurer has been sued for COVID-19 business interruption coverage by the owners of the Philadelphia Union Major League soccer club, who contend that the virus and related government closure orders has rendered their insured properties unusable.

In a Jan. 2 complaint filed in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas, plaintiffs contend that “the probable presence of the virus and probability of illness prevents the use of the insured premises in their normal way in no less of a way than, on a rainy day, a crumbling and open roof from the aftermath of a …