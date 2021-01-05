COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Owner of Chicago Deli Chain Sues Erie Insurance for COVID-19 Business Losses


January 5, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Complaint


CHICAGO — The owner of 23 Chicagoland delis has sued Erie Indemnity Co. and Erie Insurance Exchange for coverage of business interruption losses caused by government closure orders that were issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Dec. 29 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Halsted Street Deli Holdings LLC contends that its policy does not exclude coverage for pandemic-related losses, and that the orders, as well as the virus itself, caused “physical loss or damage” to its insured properties.

“The interruption of Halsted Street’s business cause by the COVID-19 pandemic …


Subscribe Now Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation

February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation

January 14, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS